LetsTalkIP season two launched

The launch coincides with Time to Talk Day, an initiative backed by Mind, designed to open up conversation about mental health. Season two adds a new co-host alongside Matt Chapman, The Protection Coach. Stevie Arnoldi, content associate, IPTF, will join the podcast as a second face for the series. Arnoldi said: "I'm really excited about Season 2 of Let's Talk Income Protection as I move from behind the scenes to co-hosting with Matt. "We've tweaked the format so Matt gets to provide his expert advice and knowledge throughout the show, delivering incredible advice for financial adv...