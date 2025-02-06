LetsTalkIP season two launched

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched season two of its LetsTalkIP podcast.
The launch coincides with Time to Talk Day, an initiative backed by Mind, designed to open up conversation about mental health. Season two adds a new co-host alongside Matt Chapman, The Protection Coach. Stevie Arnoldi, content associate, IPTF, will join the podcast as a second face for the series. Arnoldi said: "I'm really excited about Season 2 of Let's Talk Income Protection as I move from behind the scenes to co-hosting with Matt. "We've tweaked the format so Matt gets to provide his expert advice and knowledge throughout the show, delivering incredible advice for financial adv...
