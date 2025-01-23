Cirencester Friendly partners with Medi2data

The provider said the partnership aims to improve the speed of underwriting and claims decisions where medical information is needed. E-signatures for claims documents will also be made available, which Cirencester noted will improve the ease for its members to complete consent forms, and that information can be collected faster from GP surgeries, accountants and employers. Ben Howe, director of strategy and transformation, Cirencester Friendly, said: "Enhancing the member experience is a major focus for us. This new partnership with Medi2data allows us to take advantage of the latest...