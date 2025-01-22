Scottish Widows appoints protection head of intermediary distribution

Insurer, Scottish Widows, has appointed Catherine Trimble as the new head of intermediary distribution in its protection business from January 2025.
Trimble has been at the insurer since 2021, working within the distribution team, with the aim of growing market share. The new role will report to Rose St Louis, protection director, Scottish Widows, it will be responsible for key strategic relationships as well as commercial, pricing and reinsurance activity to help more UK families put a financial safety net in place, according to the insurer. St Louis said: "Catherine has already played a crucial role in the delivery of the new platform and Income Protection product. With her now leading our protection intermediary distribution te...
