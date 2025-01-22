Pivotal Growth acquires Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages

Move into employee benefits

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Pivotal Growth has acquired residential mortgage and protection broker, Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages.

The broker, based in London, focuses on protection and mortgage advice for employees of large corporate clients. It said that its business model has allowed it to collaborate with more than 100 businesses. Simon Embley, CEO, Pivotal Growth, said: "This acquisition strengthens our market position and allows us to serve a sector that was previously untapped by the Pivotal group. "We look forward to working with Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages' highly experienced team to grow and develop this new area of our business." The acquisition has been made to expand Pivotal Growth's position i...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

BIBA signposting agreement reaches 40,000 customers

IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25

More on Employee Benefits

Pivotal Growth acquires Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages
Employee Benefits

Pivotal Growth acquires Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages

Move into employee benefits

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2025 • 1 min read
Employers to tackle long-term sickness: Aviva
Employee Benefits

Employers to tackle long-term sickness: Aviva

Insurer research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2025 • 2 min read
MySanté adds Perci Health support to app
Employee Benefits

MySanté adds Perci Health support to app

Cancer care support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 January 2025 • 1 min read