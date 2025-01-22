Pivotal Growth acquires Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages

The broker, based in London, focuses on protection and mortgage advice for employees of large corporate clients. It said that its business model has allowed it to collaborate with more than 100 businesses. Simon Embley, CEO, Pivotal Growth, said: "This acquisition strengthens our market position and allows us to serve a sector that was previously untapped by the Pivotal group. "We look forward to working with Radcliffe & Newlands Mortgages' highly experienced team to grow and develop this new area of our business." The acquisition has been made to expand Pivotal Growth's position i...