Mental illness ranks as second most common GIP claim

Mental health claims accounted for 22% of GIP claims in the year, compared to 24% for cancer, and has represented the first or second highest cause of claim over the past decade by employees on GIP. Meanwhile, early intervention support made the most significant difference for mental health, GRiD detailed. Around 47% of employees who were helped back to work in 2023 by early interventions made by GIP insurers were those suffering with mental health. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "Our data highlights that mental illness has been, and continues to be, a really significant ...