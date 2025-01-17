Mental illness ranks as second most common GIP claim

Mental illness has been identified as the second most common cause of claim by employees on work-sponsored group income protection (GIP) policies in 2023, according to industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD).
Mental health claims accounted for 22% of GIP claims in the year, compared to 24% for cancer, and has represented the first or second highest cause of claim over the past decade by employees on GIP. Meanwhile, early intervention support made the most significant difference for mental health, GRiD detailed. Around 47% of employees who were helped back to work in 2023 by early interventions made by GIP insurers were those suffering with mental health. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "Our data highlights that mental illness has been, and continues to be, a really significant ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.