Reassured adds Scottish Widows to panel

The broker has provided quotes for life and critical illness cover from Scottish Widows since 14 January, 2025. The provider was selected after a tender process which took place earlier this year. Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured, said: "Scottish Widows is one of the most recognisable brands in financial services and they are a leading provider of life protection products in the UK market. "Throughout the tender process we were impressed by their scale, ambition and focus on consumer outcomes. They have a strong team with whom we look forward to working closely to continue to improve ...