Reassured adds Scottish Widows to panel

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has added Scottish Widows to its life insurance panel.
The broker has provided quotes for life and critical illness cover from Scottish Widows since 14 January, 2025. The provider was selected after a tender process which took place earlier this year. Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured, said: "Scottish Widows is one of the most recognisable brands in financial services and they are a leading provider of life protection products in the UK market. "Throughout the tender process we were impressed by their scale, ambition and focus on consumer outcomes. They have a strong team with whom we look forward to working closely to continue to improve ...
