LifeSearch partners with Yorkshire Building Society

Intermediary, LifeSearch, has partnered with Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) to enhance the latter’s protection services.
YBS will offer a new proposition for its customers - built in collaboration with LifeSearch – which moves away its previous ‘single-tie' partner model to a ‘multi-tie' broker approach with LifeSearch. LifeSearch will offer its market access and advice to YBS's customers for life and lifestyle protection products, with the partnership aiming to offer greater choice and accessibility for protection. Customers can purchase cover directly from the YBS website. The offering also aims to support vulnerable customers as YBS customers can choose to speak with a LifeSearch adviser for support ...
