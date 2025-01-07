Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair

Current deputy chair of the John Lewis Partnership

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare company, Simplyhealth, has appointed Rita Clifton as chair, taking over from Mike Hall who has been a member of the board since 2011.

Clifton is currently deputy chair of the John Lewis Partnership, having held non-executive roles across financial services, healthcare and market research, including at Bupa. She will join Simplyhealth in March to help steer the Simplyhealth Group – comprising plan provider Simplyhealth and dental payment plan provider Denplan - in its aim of improving access to healthcare in the UK. Clifton said: "Simplyhealth's purpose to improve access to healthcare for all in the UK has never been more important and I am looking forward to working with the board and helping the team drive the stra...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of young adults turn to influencers for financial education

Personal finance positivity increases for 2025

More on PMI

Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair
PMI

Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair

Current deputy chair of the John Lewis Partnership

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 January 2025 • 1 min read
Starmer opens door for NHS collaboration with private sector
PMI

Starmer opens door for NHS collaboration with private sector

“Approach must be totally unburdened by dogma”

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 January 2025 • 4 min read
Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant
PMI

Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant

Shaping protection proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 December 2024 • 2 min read