Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair

Clifton is currently deputy chair of the John Lewis Partnership, having held non-executive roles across financial services, healthcare and market research, including at Bupa. She will join Simplyhealth in March to help steer the Simplyhealth Group – comprising plan provider Simplyhealth and dental payment plan provider Denplan - in its aim of improving access to healthcare in the UK. Clifton said: "Simplyhealth's purpose to improve access to healthcare for all in the UK has never been more important and I am looking forward to working with the board and helping the team drive the stra...