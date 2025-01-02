PIB Employee Benefits creates exec team

Specialist insurance intermediary, PIB Employee Benefits, has announced the formation of its executive team, which expands its existing senior leadership team.
The team, which will report to managing director, David Skinner, will include Joanne Neary who has been promoted to client services director and Sarah Harris, who has been promoted to operations director. The pair have taken up their new roles as of 1 January, 2025. David Skinner, managing director, PIB Employee Benefits, said: "I am delighted that both Sarah and Jo have accepted their new roles on the executive team, alongside a vacant position for a sales and marketing director. "Together we are focused on delivering great client outcomes and expanding our capabilities." PIB h...
