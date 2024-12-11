New CEOs for Zurich UK and global life protection

Insurer, Zurich UK, has announced that Drazen Jaksic will take the role of CEO at Zurich UK, Tim Bailey will be appointed CEO at the provider’s global life protection business.
Jaksic joined Zurich Insurance Group in 2019 and has held the roles of CEO Zurich Benelux and global head of accident health in Zurich's commercial insurance business. Alison Martin, CEO EMEA and bank distribution, said: "We are delighted to have a leader of Drazen's calibre at the helm of Zurich UK, one of Zurich's key markets. "Drazen has made a significant impact since joining Zurich, and we look forward to seeing him continue this success at Zurich UK." Jaksic, who is slated to assume the role from 1 January, 2025 subject to regulatory approval, will bring over 30 years of expe...
