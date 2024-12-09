SMEs expanding PMI, CIC access

Howden's report, Employee Benefit Trends in UK SMEs, conducted in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 901 UK SMEs and found that 43% of SMEs were improving their private medical insurance (PMI) offerings to accelerate access to healthcare solutions. SMEs were also looking into critical illness cover (36%), group life assurance (31%) and expanding mental health support (46%). Elsewhere, SMEs were adding gym memberships or lifestyle discounts (38%) and enhancing pension contributions (40%). Currently, 53% of SMEs offer PMI and 49% offer mental health support, Howden detailed. Looking ahea...