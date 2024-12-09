SMEs expanding PMI, CIC access

Howden Employee Benefits has found that 77% of UK small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMEs) plan to overhaul their employee benefits packages to tackle workforce challenges and economic pressures.
Howden's report, Employee Benefit Trends in UK SMEs, conducted in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 901 UK SMEs and found that 43% of SMEs were improving their private medical insurance (PMI) offerings to accelerate access to healthcare solutions. SMEs were also looking into critical illness cover (36%), group life assurance (31%) and expanding mental health support (46%). Elsewhere, SMEs were adding gym memberships or lifestyle discounts (38%) and enhancing pension contributions (40%). Currently, 53% of SMEs offer PMI and 49% offer mental health support, Howden detailed. Looking ahea...
