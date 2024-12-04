Drewberry acquired by Brown & Brown

Employee benefits specialist, Drewberry, has been acquired by insurance business Brown & Brown.
The acquisition will see Drewberry operate as part of Premier Choice Group (PCG), which makes up Brown & Brown's health, employee benefits and protection division. Drewberry's Andrew Jenkinson and Tom Conner, who founded the business in 2009, will join the PCG leadership team. Brown & Brown said that Drewberry employees will remain in their current roles and locations following the acquisition. Stephen Hough, director, Premier Choice Group, said: "Drewberry has established itself as a forward-thinking, service-led business in the employee benefits market. "Their unique technolog...
