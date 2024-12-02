Lime Health to consult on NHS plan

The employee healthcare specialist submitted a response to the NHS consultation, it included a plan for the health service which focused on prevention, harnessing technology and workplace health. Shaun Williams CEO and founder, Lime Health, spoke to COVER, he said: "The big elements that we are pushing are both prevention and workplace health. If that's [workplace health] done properly it takes pressure off the NHS. For every one person a workplace looks after, it directly takes one person out of the NHS system in need of care. The provider recommended proactive health management and ...