Around 78% of UK businesses have seen increased absenteeism due to long-term health issues among employees, resulting in 34% suffering an overall decline in productivity, research by Barnett Waddingham has found.
The independent consultancy surveyed 301 HR directors and C-suite business leaders in UK companies, and found employees with long-term health issues were most common among the 55-68 age group (34%), although these issues were observed across all ages. Due to long-term sickness, these businesses said they encountered additional challenges, including increased employee workloads (40%), a decline in staff morale (35%), an increase in people-related risk (31%) and a decline in overall employee wellbeing (29%). Two-thirds of businesses (66%) said they have seen an increase in healthcare be...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.