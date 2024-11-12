Long-term sickness causing declining productivity at UK companies - research

Increase in healthcare benefit provision costs

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 78% of UK businesses have seen increased absenteeism due to long-term health issues among employees, resulting in 34% suffering an overall decline in productivity, research by Barnett Waddingham has found.

The independent consultancy surveyed 301 HR directors and C-suite business leaders in UK companies, and found employees with long-term health issues were most common among the 55-68 age group (34%), although these issues were observed across all ages. Due to long-term sickness, these businesses said they encountered additional challenges, including increased employee workloads (40%), a decline in staff morale (35%), an increase in people-related risk (31%) and a decline in overall employee wellbeing (29%). Two-thirds of businesses (66%) said they have seen an increase in healthcare be...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?

Quarter of businesses not benchmarking benefits: Towergate

More on Group Protection

The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?
Group Protection

The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?

"We can't make everyone into robots"

Vanessa Sallows
clock 12 November 2024 • 4 min read
Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers
Group Protection

Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers

GRiD research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: Autumn Budget, IPT haul and tackling economic inactivity
Group Protection

The COVER Review: Autumn Budget, IPT haul and tackling economic inactivity

Episode five

COVER
clock 01 November 2024 • 1 min read