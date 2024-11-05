Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers

The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers and found that 86% said that it is either a ‘priority' or ‘fairly important' to work with employee benefits companies that have a strong ESG policy. This marks a 34% increase in the number of businesses who said this over the past 12 months, which GRiD said shows that businesses are recognising the value of incorporating ESG policies into their day-to-day HR operations. Additionally, employers thought that partnering with companies who have a strong ESG policy was also important to their staff (88%), compared to 62% of employers who he...