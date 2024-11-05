Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers

Employers have been placing increasing importance on the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials of employee benefits providers when selecting a partner for their business, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).
The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers and found that 86% said that it is either a ‘priority' or ‘fairly important' to work with employee benefits companies that have a strong ESG policy. This marks a 34% increase in the number of businesses who said this over the past 12 months, which GRiD said shows that businesses are recognising the value of incorporating ESG policies into their day-to-day HR operations. Additionally, employers thought that partnering with companies who have a strong ESG policy was also important to their staff (88%), compared to 62% of employers who he...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.