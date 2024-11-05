Support for children growing over three years

57% uptick in treatments

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Nurse-led health provider, RedArc, has reported a 57% increase in the number of children it supported across all conditions between 202 and 2023.

Of these cases, 30% were for mental health concerns. The provider pointed out a 25.7% increase in contact with NHS mental health services since 2021 as a sign that this trend will continue. RedArc also noted that 82% of NHS trusts were unable to meet the demand for under-18s support. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: "This is a covid-generation who missed crucial stages of their development due to school closures and a lack of other social interactions. There is no doubt that these events, or a lack thereof, had an overwhelming impact on their mental health. "It...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

To retirement or not to retirement

New non-exec director for ABI

More on Individual PMI

National Friendly marks one year with Healix Health
Individual PMI

National Friendly marks one year with Healix Health

Partnership anniversary

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 October 2024 • 1 min read
Understanding the gender health gap
Individual PMI

Understanding the gender health gap

UK's alarming healthcare disparities

David Middleton
clock 09 September 2024 • 2 min read
Record quarter for private healthcare
Individual PMI

Record quarter for private healthcare

238,000 admissions

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 September 2024 • 2 min read