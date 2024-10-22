Improved employee wellbeing can boost UK productivity by £34bn

Research has found that helping the UK working population reach both a level of high individual wellbeing and commitment could generate around £34 billion in improved productivity per year.
According to Legal and General (L&G) Group Protection and Fruitful Insights, the productivity losses for employees with low individual wellbeing and commitment are as much as 2.5 times more than those with high individual wellbeing and commitment. For employees with low individual wellbeing and commitment, productivity loss per employee was calculated at £10,500 per year, L&G said. This was more than double the productivity loss for an employee with supportive colleagues (£4,700). Mike Tyler, chair and co-founder, Fruitful Insights, said: "It would be impossible to get productivity lo...
