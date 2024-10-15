Unum CEO joins ABI board

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has announced that Mark Till, chief executive officer, Unum UK, has joined its board as committee chair, effective immediately.
In the role, the ABI said Till will steer the group's discussions on policy as the industry looks to engage with the new government and demonstrate how the insurance industry can support the UK's productivity. Till has also been named chair of the ABI's health and protection committee, which forms part of the trade association's health and protection policy development processes. He will replace Alex Perry, outgoing health and protection committee chair and board member, who has joined Nuffield Health as CEO. Till said: "As an industry, there is great opportunity to work together i...
