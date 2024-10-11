The COVER Review 2024: IP, workers' rights and mental health

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 07 October 2024, with updates from protection providers and a new bill that impacts employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and group protection alike. Here are the top five stories this week: Scottish Widows enters the income protection market - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4367503/scottish-widows-enters-income-protection-market Vitality updates its income protection offering - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4367145/vitality-updates-income-protection...