NHS waiting list hits 7.64m

Of those on the list, the average wait time for treatment has jumped up to 14.6 weeks, up 0.6 on the previous month's statistics. Those waiting less than 18 weeks added up to 58.3% of patients on the list, a total of 4.45m patients. In comparison to last year, the list has fallen from 7.75m, August 2023 represented a record month for the waiting list. The list is up from the 7.62m patients waiting in June 2024. Among the patients waiting more than 18 weeks, those waiting longer than 78 weeks has seen a rise to 3,335 patients, up from 2,738 the previous month. However, the number does ...