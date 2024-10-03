Bupa rolls out health subscription service

Bupa has announced it will launch its health and wellbeing subscription service, Bupa Well+ Silver, to UK consumers who do not hold a health insurance policy.
The service – which was launched to employers earlier this year - is now available for self-paying customers to sign up directly for a 12-month subscription. Bupa Well+ Silver is available to anyone aged 18 and over who lives in the UK and does not already have either a Bupa insurance policy or a different policy provided by their employer. There are no underwriting questions for customers to answer if they sign up to the subscription, meaning anyone with pre-existing conditions can use it, Bupa told COVER. Available via the offering - which is provided through Blua, a digital heal...
