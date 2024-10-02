Cancer diagnoses rising

The data showed that the number of people diagnosed with non-melanotic skin cancers has risen to 3.6% of the UK population (2.3 million) in 2023/24. This represents a rise from the pre-pandemic number of 3% 2018/19, this in turn is a sharp uptick from the 1.4% diagnosed in 2009/10. The data comes on the heels of a promise of "radical reform" for the NHS by Wes Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care. The speech, conducted at the Labour party conference, was based on a report conducted by Professor Lord Darzi, which highlighted how, among other failings, the NHS lagged be...