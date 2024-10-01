Cirencester Friendly launches apprenticeship programme

The two-year programme – which includes eight individuals in 2024's intake - comprises on-the-job learning and spending time with the senior leadership team, as well as virtual courses that lead towards a nationally recognised qualification. Cirencester said it hopes that all the apprentices will stay with the provider to build their careers once the course is completed to supplement its talent pool. Andy Morris, chief executive officer, Cirencester Friendly, said: "By creating the apprenticeship programme, we can ensure we develop the skills we need to grow the business in-house. I a...