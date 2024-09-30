Remote physiotherapy appointments double: Unum

Increased demand from over 55s

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has reported increased demand for remote physiotherapy appointments via its health and wellbeing app, Help@hand.

The provider recorded almost 8,000 remote physio appointments in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to 4,071 in H1 2023. Around 98% of appointments were offered to users within two days of placing a request, with back, neck and shoulder issues the primary reasons for requesting an appointment. So far this year, 13% of all physio appointments held via Help@hand were for over 55s, compared to 2020 when over 55s accounted for 6% of remote physio appointments. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development, Unum UK, said: "Research by Ascenti has shown that early intervention is cri...

