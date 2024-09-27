The COVER Review 2024: IPAW, digital underwriting and radical change for NHS

In this week’s COVER Review, the COVER editorial team talk Wes Streeting’s “radical reform” of the NHS, Income Protection Action Week and employers “flying blind” on mental health support.
In this bi-weekly series, the COVER editorial team discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 September 2024. In case you missed it, here are the top five stories: Wes Streeting pledges radical change - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4363715/labour-party-conference-streeting-pledges-radical-change IPAW 2024 - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4362714/ipaw-2024-case-income-protection Businesses "flying blind" on mental health support - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4362601/businesses-flying-blind-mental-health-support Digital underwriting: a step fo...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.