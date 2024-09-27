The COVER Review 2024: IPAW, digital underwriting and radical change for NHS

Jaskeet Briah
In this week’s COVER Review, the COVER editorial team talk Wes Streeting’s “radical reform” of the NHS, Income Protection Action Week and employers “flying blind” on mental health support.

In this bi-weekly series, the COVER editorial team discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 September 2024. In case you missed it, here are the top five stories: Wes Streeting pledges radical change - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4363715/labour-party-conference-streeting-pledges-radical-change IPAW 2024 - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4362714/ipaw-2024-case-income-protection Businesses "flying blind" on mental health support - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4362601/businesses-flying-blind-mental-health-support Digital underwriting: a step fo...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

