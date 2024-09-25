CII launches Consumer Duty support guide

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a guide aimed at supporting member firms to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Duty.
The CII noted that every regulated firm is required to produce a board report at least annually to record its progress in achieving the customer outcomes set out by the FCA, with the first board reports having been due by 31 July, 2024. In July 2024, the CII partnered with FWD Research to ask members that were directly involved in board reporting about the challenges they encountered in producing the first edition, including finding, reconciling or generating data. Many survey respondents noted they would benefit from assistance to better understand the characteristics of vulnerabilit...
