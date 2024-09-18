L&G Group Protection adds vocational support

Legal and General Group Protection has partnered with vocational rehabilitation specialist, Ergocom, to provide support to employees following a group income protection (GIP) claim, where appropriate.
The support will be available when an employee is unable to continue in their existing role due to personal circumstances. The partnership intends help clients (the employer) and employees understand alternative job roles for the individual, as well as what is needed for them to continue working in a new role. A vocational redirection assessment via Ergocom will examine the employee's vocational strengths, needs and career potential, considering any barriers or functional limitations to identify alternative roles that are suitable. L&G said this new service has the potential to includ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.