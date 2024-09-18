L&G Group Protection adds vocational support

The support will be available when an employee is unable to continue in their existing role due to personal circumstances. The partnership intends help clients (the employer) and employees understand alternative job roles for the individual, as well as what is needed for them to continue working in a new role. A vocational redirection assessment via Ergocom will examine the employee's vocational strengths, needs and career potential, considering any barriers or functional limitations to identify alternative roles that are suitable. L&G said this new service has the potential to includ...