New Leaf Health joins amii

Workplace wellbeing services provider, New Leaf Health, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a corporate member.
New Leaf Health offers UK employee health programmes, wellbeing events, training services and consultancy. Established in 1996, the provider was one of the first businesses in the UK to start operating in the wellbeing sector, amii said, fulfilling several government and NHS programmes. Andy Lee-O'Neil, managing director, New Leaf Health, said: "Given the nature of our work, we do identify health risks but ultimately our aim is around prevention - by influencing positive lifestyle behaviour changes, empowering employees to take ownership of their wellbeing and delivering training that...
