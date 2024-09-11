Half of young adults live in multi-generational homes

Cost of living impact

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Half of young adults (53%) aged 18–24 were found to live in a multi-generational household due to increasing rent and living costs making it difficult for them to afford to live independently, Legal & General (L&G) has found.

L&G surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults around their perspectives on life under one roof. The provider found that the second highest age group in multigenerational households were 25–34-year-olds (44%). Around 30% of adults lived in a multi-generational home, with men more likely to stay in the family home (32%) compared to women (27%). Cultural traditions and expectations were the reason 16% of respondents lived in multi-generational households. This was most common among those aged 25-34 (24%) and those in the South East of England (27%). Finances also played a key role in multi-g...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Fairer Finance calls for simplified T&Cs

NHS must "reform or die": Keir Starmer

More on Individual Protection

Half of young adults live in multi-generational homes
Individual Protection

Half of young adults live in multi-generational homes

Cost of living impact

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Three fifths of men worry about physical health
Individual Protection

Three fifths of men worry about physical health

Aviva research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 September 2024 • 2 min read
Pacific Life Re joins Financial Services Skills Commission
Individual Protection

Pacific Life Re joins Financial Services Skills Commission

Reinsurer to tackle industry skills challenge

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read