Half of young adults live in multi-generational homes

L&G surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults around their perspectives on life under one roof. The provider found that the second highest age group in multigenerational households were 25–34-year-olds (44%). Around 30% of adults lived in a multi-generational home, with men more likely to stay in the family home (32%) compared to women (27%). Cultural traditions and expectations were the reason 16% of respondents lived in multi-generational households. This was most common among those aged 25-34 (24%) and those in the South East of England (27%). Finances also played a key role in multi-g...