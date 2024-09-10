World Suicide Prevention Day 2024

According to the Office for National Statistic (ONS) there were 5,642 suicides in the UK in 2022, with approximately three quarters (74.1%) of these being men. Industry figures have spoken out as to what we can do to be a part of this initiative. Towergate Health and Protection focused on prevention, employee resilience, intervention and rehabilitation. The employee resilience element focused on offering health and wellbeing programmes that promote a healthy lifestyle, good sleep hygiene and fitness. It also highlighted the importance of mental health first aiders and signposting empl...