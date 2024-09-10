Employees say more work is needed to support neurodiversity

The provider's Working Lives Report found that nearly one fifth (18%) of these employers and a similar number of employees (17%) believed there is still a stigma associated with neurodivergence. As such, people have been afraid to inform colleagues that they are neurodivergent, according to both employers (19%) and employees (16%) surveyed. While positive steps have been made to support neurodivergent employees in the workplace, employers (63%) and employees (48%) said that there is more that can be done. Dr Subashini M, medical director, Aviva, said: "While there's still some way ...