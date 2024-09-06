Summer of sport leading to injuries

Provider, AXA Health, has released research that showed more than a fifth of UK adults have injured themselves emulating sports professionals.
The study, which surveyed 2,000 adults, showed that after watching sport this summer 19% of those surveyed returned to a sport they had previously played. It also showed that 70% believe the Olympics and Paralympics have a positive impact on encouraging people to try sport. Of those surveyed, 28% ended up with sports injuries, from shin splits to tennis elbow, and 30% said they had been left struggling physically in the days after returning to the sport. The injuries of those returning to sport were primarily muscle cramps (21%) and back strains (14%). It also showed that 9% of those ...
