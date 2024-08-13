This figure, which is an increase of 350,000 people year on year, represents 22.2% of the UK population ages 16-64. The split between genders shows that 19.1% of men and 25.1% of women in the UK are economically inactive. The number of economically inactive men has risen 1.6% year on year, whereas the number of economically inactive women has remained steady. Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits, Barnett Waddingham said: "The UK labour market continues to face persistent challenges as the country continues to deal with an ageing, disengaged and economically inactive...