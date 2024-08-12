Howden acquires ActiveQuote

Howden has acquired life and health insurance broker, Help Me Compare Group (ActiveQuote), and its subsidiaries to meet growing demand for private medical insurance (PMI).
The global insurance intermediary group said the acquisition enhances its presence in the consumer insurance sector, supporting its strategy to expand its employee benefits capabilities. Over the past 12 months, Howden has seen a 46% increase in interest from individuals looking to take out PMI to speed up their access to diagnosis and treatment. Its acquisition of ActiveQuote is intended to meet this growing demand. Mike Dalby, managing director of UK consumer life and health, Howden, told COVER that it was crucial for the business to ensure it has the infrastructure in place to meet...
