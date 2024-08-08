Freedom Health adds virtual GP benefits

Through the services, which include new musculoskeletal and mental health pathways, members will have access to 24/7 virtual appointments with clinicians, physiotherapists, nurses, pharmacists and mental health practitioners. Members can also access prescription delivery, personalised health insights and mental health support with direct access to mental health practitioners. Tailored physiotherapy programmes will also be available, offering customised physio appointments and programmes for faster rehabilitation and better management of musculoskeletal health, Freedom Health said. ...