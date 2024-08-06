4% of young people consider insurance careers appealing: CII

A new reported published by the 2022/23 CII New Generation Underwriting group today (6 August, 2024) has examined the insurance industry's ‘talent shortage crisis', highlighting barriers to entry and elements of the industry that attracted respondents to the sector. The CII labelled the talent shortage crisis as "a matter of grave concern", particularly it is estimated that 25% of the sector are due to retire within the next 10 years alone. Despite offering similar employee benefits, job stability and opportunities for all, the CII detailed that insurance is seen as "anything but sexy...