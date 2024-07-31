iPipeline names Steve Cover as chief technology officer

Establishing roadmap for growth

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

iPipeline has appointed Steve Cover as its chief technology officer, focusing on expanding the firm’s technological capabilities and enhancing market differentiation.

In the role, Cover will be responsible for establishing the future technical vision and roadmap for the technology provider's next phase of growth. He will lead the technology team as they deliver on iPipeline's aim to platform the future of financial services, taking carriers, broker-dealers, financial advisers and agents from "slow-moving", manual processes to "smart, connected operations that digitally accelerate growth", iPipeline said. Cover will ensure that iPipeline's global technological infrastructure continually delivers on its core mission to digitally transform these indus...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Rising Stars of Protection: Jacob Fay

Consumer Duty: What comes next?

More on Technology

Fintel adds Dave Miller to board
Technology

Fintel adds Dave Miller to board

Developing mortgage and protection services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 July 2024 • 1 min read
iPipeline launches protection engagement tool
Technology

iPipeline launches protection engagement tool

Increased conversion for protection leads

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 June 2024 • 1 min read
UnderwriteMe integrates with ClientTree
Technology

UnderwriteMe integrates with ClientTree

Integration reduces data entry

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 June 2024 • 1 min read