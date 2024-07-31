iPipeline names Steve Cover as chief technology officer

In the role, Cover will be responsible for establishing the future technical vision and roadmap for the technology provider's next phase of growth. He will lead the technology team as they deliver on iPipeline's aim to platform the future of financial services, taking carriers, broker-dealers, financial advisers and agents from "slow-moving", manual processes to "smart, connected operations that digitally accelerate growth", iPipeline said. Cover will ensure that iPipeline's global technological infrastructure continually delivers on its core mission to digitally transform these indus...