CII adds new board members

Known as engagement board members, the appointments include Suzy Middleton as engagement board member for personal finance, Roger Jackson as engagement board member for financial planning and Ben Rose as engagement board member for London markets. Middleton is a chartered insurance broker and chief executive officer of SEIB Insurance Brokers. Previously, she was president at the Insurance Institute of Chelmsford and South Essex. Jackson is a chartered financial planner, having been in the profession for 17 years. He has worked across administration, paraplanning, management and curren...