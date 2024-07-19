Simplyhealth launches digital dermatology consultations

Simplyhealth has added a digital skin health service to its Health Plan, enabling customers to access online dermatology support remotely via a smartphone or tablet.
As part of the service, provided by MySkinDoctor, customers can upload photos of their skin concern for a team of qualified consultant dermatologists to review. Customers will then receive a diagnosis, treatment plan or reassurance within three working days. The consultations are available to all Simplyhealth Health Plan customers, including individuals and businesses partners. These customers will receive discounted access to skin conditions support; this support ranges from checking suspicious moles to supporting with acne and rashes. Customers with a diagnostics pot in their plan c...
