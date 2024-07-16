Quarter of women say caregiving has impacted career progression

Specifically, 25% of women noted that caregiving responsibilities for parents, grandparents, siblings and children have stunted their career progression, Bupa's latest Wellbeing Index found. This figure rises to 35% for millennials. Of the millennials surveyed, 40% have further been impacted, as those aged between 25-44 said their career has suffered due to being a caregiver. Millennial workers reported taking an average of six sick days per year or unpaid leave due to caregiving. They also used six days of annual leave each year to look after family members. As well as impacting a...