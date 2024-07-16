Quarter of women say caregiving has impacted career progression

Half of the UK workforce (51%) have said that taking on caregiving responsibility for family members has impacted their career, according to research by Bupa.
Specifically, 25% of women noted that caregiving responsibilities for parents, grandparents, siblings and children have stunted their career progression, Bupa's latest Wellbeing Index found. This figure rises to 35% for millennials. Of the millennials surveyed, 40% have further been impacted, as those aged between 25-44 said their career has suffered due to being a caregiver. Millennial workers reported taking an average of six sick days per year or unpaid leave due to caregiving. They also used six days of annual leave each year to look after family members. As well as impacting a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.