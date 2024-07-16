New MD of group protection for Canada Life

Provider, Canada Life, has appointed Dan Crook as its MD for group protection. He will report to Lindsey Rix-Broom, UK chief executive, Canada Life.
Crook was previously the interim MD, when Tim Stoves departed in early February, 2024. Crook previously held the role of sales director for group protection. Lindsey Rix-Broom, said: "Dan has played a central role in the strategic growth of Canada Life UK's protection business. "His wealth of expertise and leadership will be a huge asset as we continue to capitalise on the opportunity in the group protection market and fulfil the evolving needs of our three million customers." Crook joined Canada Life in 2001 and has held numerous roles across the business, from customer service r...
