Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

Jefferies has over 25 years of experience and joins the insurer from LSL Financial Services, where she was on the executive team and responsible for the Primis proposition. Jefferies will report to Ali Crossley, managing director distribution, Legal & General Retail, as the business looks to grow its presence in the intermediated market. Crossley said: "Vikki's appointment in this newly created role comes at a busy and exciting time for the business, and I'm looking forward to the innovative strategies and leadership she will bring to our team. "She is a highly respected and experi...