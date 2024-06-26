DeadHappy files for administration [Updated]

Deadhappy, has filed for administration with law firm Gunnercooke, COVER understands. The case was filed on 24 June 2024, with the organisation rebranding its website “Dead unhappy” as of 25 June.
Evelyn Partners has been appointed administrators of DeadHappy, working with the underwriting insurers to ensure all customer policies transfer back to the insurers with "minimal interruption" to customers. As part of this process, the business will continue to trade on a limited basis, with certain employees kept on to assist the administrators with their work. The news comes on the heels of the firm being told it could not accept new life insurance customers in March of 2024. It did state at the time at all existing customers would still be protected. In a statement on its websit...
