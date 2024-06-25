Sick days impacting businesses

Research from healthcare provider, Simplyhealth, indicates that businesses are feeling more responsible for people’s health because of the NHS crisis.
The research, which questioned 2,000 employees and 500 HR decision makers, showed that 70% of UK businesses said NHS crisis has caused them to feel a greater responsibility to look after their employees' health. It also noted that 40% of employees were struggling to access NHS healthcare and 57% of companies who don't offer healthcare were considering it but were worried about the expense. Across the employees surveyed, mental health and musculoskeletal issues were responsible for the most days off yearly (5.8 and 5.7 days respectively). Those employees also felt that their employer s...
