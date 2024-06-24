Patients turning to PMI

The respondents in the survey were asked "Imagine you had a relative who was waiting for surgery, do you think you would or would not pay for private healthcare?" Chris Steele, founder and editor, myTribe, said: "Contrary to what Sir Keir Starmer said during the first leaders' debate, this poll shows that many UK adults would turn to private healthcare to help a relative waiting for surgery. "It also shows that cost is the major obstacle for most, suggesting that if private healthcare was more affordable and accessible, fewer people would say no. "Unfortunately, inflation and incre...