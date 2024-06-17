IPTF announces IPAW 2024

The week of education will run from 23-27 September, 2024. It will consist of a free-to-attend online event each day between 12pm-1pm, aiming to give advisers education about the positioning and value of income protection (IP). Each day will have a different sub-theme, covering a different aspect of advising on IP. The days are: Monday, 23 September: The case for income protection – mindset matters Tuesday, 24 September: How to sell less income protection – common mistakes and how to avoid them Wednesday, 25 September: How to grow your business – knowing your clients Thursday,...