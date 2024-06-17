IPTF announces IPAW 2024

Week of IP education

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced the dates and programme for its annual education week, now renamed Income Protection Action Week (IPAW).

The week of education will run from 23-27 September, 2024. It will consist of a free-to-attend online event each day between 12pm-1pm, aiming to give advisers education about the positioning and value of income protection (IP). Each day will have a different sub-theme, covering a different aspect of advising on IP. The days are: Monday, 23 September: The case for income protection – mindset matters Tuesday, 24 September: How to sell less income protection – common mistakes and how to avoid them Wednesday, 25 September: How to grow your business – knowing your clients Thursday,...

