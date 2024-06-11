Expats struggling with mental health at work

Health insurance provider, AXA – Global Healthcare, has released findings from its non-native mind health report. It shows that 80% of non-native employees are experiencing negative mental health symptoms because of their working environment.
The report, which surveyed 1,458 non-native workers, found that 49% of those surveyed experienced burnout because of their jobs. It also found that there were numerous other conditions suffered by non-native employees, the most common of which being: trouble sleeping (54%); a loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities (53%); and difficulty concentrating (51%). According to the provider, there has been an increase in those reporting mental health conditions among expats of 10% since 2022. The report also points our that there has been a 9% decrease in those seeking help. Non-n...
