Aviva adds conditions to children's group CI cover

Aviva has extended the children’s benefit available through its group critical illness (CI) policy with the addition of four new conditions.
The newly added conditions are Down's syndrome, Edwards syndrome, osteogenesis imperfecta and Patau syndrome, bringing the number of child-specific conditions Aviva covers through its children's benefit to nine. An additional improvement has been made so that children's cover will no longer stop following payment of a claim for them. Claims for children will be treated the same as the group member and their spouse/partner, Aviva said, so they can now claim as many times as needed. Jason Ellis, group protection sales director, Aviva, said: "We regularly review our products and services...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.