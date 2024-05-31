New MD for Premier Choice Healthcare

Health insurance intermediary, Premier Choice Healthcare, has appointed Darren Perkins as its new managing director.
The announcement was made at the intermediary's annual sales conference in Northamptonshire. Perkins, who joined Premier Choice in 2021, was announced in front of 150 attendees at the conference. Stephen Hough, the previous MD, Premier Choice, said: "It is fantastic to see the succession planning we've done continue to take shape. Darren has been working alongside me over the last three years, and we are confident that he will do great things in his new role." At the saes conference, Perkins also announced the appointment of the new operations director, Debbie Leggatt, who replaced Te...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.