New MD for Premier Choice Healthcare

The announcement was made at the intermediary's annual sales conference in Northamptonshire. Perkins, who joined Premier Choice in 2021, was announced in front of 150 attendees at the conference. Stephen Hough, the previous MD, Premier Choice, said: "It is fantastic to see the succession planning we've done continue to take shape. Darren has been working alongside me over the last three years, and we are confident that he will do great things in his new role." At the saes conference, Perkins also announced the appointment of the new operations director, Debbie Leggatt, who replaced Te...