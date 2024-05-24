Growing number of businesses switch to low-cost healthcare

Three quarters of healthcare intermediaries have reported an increasing interest in low-cost, high-value private healthcare among UK businesses, Benenden Health has found.
According to the research, which was conducted among 47 UK healthcare intermediaries, low-cost private healthcare has overtaken interest in PMI (73%) and cash plans (61%). Overall, 35% of healthcare intermediaries noting that more businesses have ‘traded down' to less expensive products in the previous 12 months. Meanwhile, 11% said businesses have ‘traded up' to more expensive products. Benenden Health said the trend of businesses moving to low-cost providers can be associated with a rise in health insurance rates in 2024 by at least 20%. The key product benefits for businesses we...
